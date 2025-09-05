Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP Stock Position Decreased by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. cut its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 49.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,050 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $21,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 49,248.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,114,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,824 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,824,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,819,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,002 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $469,334,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 28.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,195,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,852,000 after buying an additional 266,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,138,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $512.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $48.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $521.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $504.80. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $396.14 and a 52 week high of $582.05.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 65.90% and a net margin of 18.30%.The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $595.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. William Blair lowered Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $518.00 to $582.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $534.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.89, for a total value of $5,032,910.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,599,613.83. The trade was a 47.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

