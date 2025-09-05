Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Sells 24,300 Shares of General Mills, Inc. $GIS

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. cut its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,300 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $22,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in shares of General Mills by 69.2% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $49.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.60. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $75.90.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 24.88%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. General Mills has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.580-3.790 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Barclays decreased their price target on General Mills from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $53.00) on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down previously from $53.00) on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Research raised General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

