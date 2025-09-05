Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec Sells 14,816 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN

Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec lessened its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,816 shares during the period. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,961,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,697,000 after purchasing an additional 247,051 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,264,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,750 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,737,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,315,000 after purchasing an additional 36,941 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,679,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,745,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,159,000 after purchasing an additional 52,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSN shares. Stephens cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Bernstein Bank cut Tyson Foods to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.25.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $56.20 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.85 and a 12-month high of $66.88. The stock has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.50 and its 200-day moving average is $57.50.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.45%.The company had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Tyson Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 7th that authorizes the company to buyback 43,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Stories

