Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Wipro Limited $WIT

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,576,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,824,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,227,213 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,828 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wipro by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,766,763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,697 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wipro by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,517,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,832 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wipro by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,175,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,780,000 after purchasing an additional 423,840 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Wipro by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,123,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,617,000 after purchasing an additional 561,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wipro currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

NYSE WIT opened at $2.74 on Friday. Wipro Limited has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $3.79. The stock has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.95.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Wipro had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.23 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 409.9%. Wipro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

