Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec Boosts Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 75.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,104 shares during the period. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $4,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,747,418 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,984,339,000 after purchasing an additional 107,635 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,680,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $187,903,000 after purchasing an additional 98,856 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,423,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $289,027,000 after purchasing an additional 145,794 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,410,262 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $157,681,000 after purchasing an additional 447,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,280,674 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $143,193,000 after purchasing an additional 246,483 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $123.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.24. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $93.72 and a fifty-two week high of $223.98.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.25. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The firm had revenue of $964.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Deckers Outdoor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

DECK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.50.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

