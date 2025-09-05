Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec Cuts Stock Holdings in STERIS plc $STE

Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec trimmed its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec’s holdings in STERIS were worth $5,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in STERIS by 4,733.3% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in STERIS during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 503.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STE. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of STERIS from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

STERIS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $243.32 on Friday. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $200.98 and a fifty-two week high of $252.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.22.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.02. STERIS had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. STERIS’s payout ratio is 34.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total transaction of $1,909,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 5,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,929.62. This trade represents a 56.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 4,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.96, for a total transaction of $994,455.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,410,467.56. This trade represents a 15.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,709 shares of company stock worth $4,546,940 over the last three months. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

