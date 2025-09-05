Graham Capital Management L.P. Has $916,000 Stock Holdings in Freshworks Inc. $FRSH

Graham Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,479 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Freshworks by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Freshworks by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. BluePointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Freshworks by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. BluePointe Capital Management LLC now owns 12,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Freshworks by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freshworks by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 41,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Freshworks Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $13.01 on Friday. Freshworks Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $19.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -72.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $204.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Freshworks’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Freshworks has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.560-0.580 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.120-0.140 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 7,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $114,428.12. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 32,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,093.90. This trade represents a 18.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Rathnagirish Mathrubootham sold 70,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $1,136,661.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 724,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,599,485.15. This trade represents a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,654 shares of company stock worth $3,195,828 in the last ninety days. 11.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Freshworks to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Freshworks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Freshworks

About Freshworks

(Free Report)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.