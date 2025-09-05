Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec Purchases 8,986 Shares of Valvoline $VVV

Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec increased its position in Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 117,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,986 shares during the quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $4,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Valvoline by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,161,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,029,000 after purchasing an additional 226,085 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Valvoline by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 107,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 8,677 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Valvoline by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 120,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 45,928 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Valvoline by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VVV stock opened at $39.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.21. Valvoline has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $43.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Valvoline had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 84.85%. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Valvoline will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis bought 12,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.41 per share, with a total value of $501,492.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 12,725 shares in the company, valued at $501,492.25. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Valvoline from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Valvoline to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valvoline presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.31.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

