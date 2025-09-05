Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec Raises Stock Position in Constellation Brands Inc $STZ

Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 65.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,597 shares during the period. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 805.0% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $145.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.67. Constellation Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $144.81 and a 52 week high of $261.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $167.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.39.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 31.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. Constellation Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.600-12.900 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 30th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -170.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. CJS Securities reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $205.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a $202.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $138,749.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,022. This trade represents a 8.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

