Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec Sells 441,900 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP

Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec lowered its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 75.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441,900 shares during the quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $5,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth $27,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth $43,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 82.5% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $403,920.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 82,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,320.26. This represents a 12.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert James Gamgort sold 7,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $272,951.91. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,284,568 shares in the company, valued at $82,038,836.88. This trade represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 459,601 shares of company stock worth $15,228,872 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KDP. Barclays upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $41.00 price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.38.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of KDP opened at $29.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.64. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $38.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 9.75%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

