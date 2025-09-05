Rep. April McClain Delaney Purchases Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Representative April McClain Delaney (D-Maryland) recently bought shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL). In a filing disclosed on September 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Markel Group stock on August 1st.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) on 8/25/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) on 8/21/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) on 8/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Viking (NYSE:VIK) on 8/13/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) on 8/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) on 8/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) on 8/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) on 8/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) on 8/7/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) on 8/2/2025.

Markel Group Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,957.01 on Friday. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,494.00 and a 12 month high of $2,075.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,974.32 and its 200 day moving average is $1,903.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $25.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $24.74 by $0.72. Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 13.39%.The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $18.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its holdings in Markel Group by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 14 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Markel Group by 183.3% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Markel Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Argus upgraded shares of Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,820.33.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

