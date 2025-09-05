EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. $PRU

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PRU. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,062,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 22,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $438,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,358,132.90. This trade represents a 15.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 1,675,978 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.64 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000,009.92. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 3,168,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,744,723.04. This represents a 112.29% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRU opened at $108.83 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.38 and a 1 year high of $130.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.91 and a 200-day moving average of $105.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.36. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. Prudential Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 119.73%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRU. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.08.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

