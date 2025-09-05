Empire Metals (LON:EEE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Empire Metals (LON:EEE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Empire Metals Price Performance

EEE opened at GBX 67.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 14.31 and a quick ratio of 20.03. The company has a market capitalization of £465.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100,537.31 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 33.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 19.86. Empire Metals has a 1 year low of GBX 5.50 and a 1 year high of GBX 84.

Get Empire Metals alerts:

Empire Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Empire Metals is an exploration and resource development company with a primary focus on developing Pitfield, an emerging giant titanium project in Western Australia.

The high-grade titanium discovery at Pitfield is of unprecedented scale, with airborne surveys identifying a massive, coincident gravity and magnetics anomaly extending over 40km by 8km by 5km deep.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.