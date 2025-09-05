State of Wyoming Sells 181 Shares of Carvana Co. $CVNA

State of Wyoming lessened its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Carvana were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,755,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,877,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in Carvana by 639.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 32,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after buying an additional 28,206 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Carvana by 4,436.5% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 178,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,248,000 after buying an additional 174,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,091,000. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.76, for a total transaction of $35,376,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 36,437,346 shares in the company, valued at $12,890,075,520.96. The trade was a 0.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 93,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.16, for a total value of $36,805,084.16. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,610,915.84. The trade was a 93.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,522,933 shares of company stock valued at $888,062,136. 17.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carvana Price Performance

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $370.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $350.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.99. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $124.39 and a one year high of $413.33.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Carvana had a return on equity of 40.57% and a net margin of 3.46%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on Carvana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wedbush upgraded Carvana to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on Carvana from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Stephens raised their price target on Carvana from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Carvana in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $329.00 price target for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.47.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

