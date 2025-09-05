Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,256 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $4,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 62,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,033,000 after buying an additional 8,410 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,864 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,040,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $116,310,000 after purchasing an additional 39,211 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 587,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,716,000 after purchasing an additional 88,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DECK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Argus initiated coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.50.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

DECK opened at $123.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.24. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a 12 month low of $93.72 and a 12 month high of $223.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $964.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.45 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 19.42%.The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.52 EPS. Deckers Outdoor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

