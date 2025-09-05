Nitorum Capital L.P. Sells 92,927 Shares of Churchill Downs, Incorporated $CHDN

Nitorum Capital L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 473,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,927 shares during the quarter. Churchill Downs comprises about 7.4% of Nitorum Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Nitorum Capital L.P. owned about 0.65% of Churchill Downs worth $52,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 154.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $101.94 on Friday. Churchill Downs, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $150.21. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.07. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 15.22%.The firm had revenue of $934.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs, Incorporated will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHDN shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Churchill Downs from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Macquarie increased their price target on Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Churchill Downs from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Churchill Downs from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

Churchill Downs Profile

(Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

Featured Stories

