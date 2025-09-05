Nitorum Capital L.P. Sells 11,489 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. $FCN

Nitorum Capital L.P. lessened its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,489 shares during the period. FTI Consulting makes up about 2.3% of Nitorum Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Nitorum Capital L.P.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $16,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCN opened at $168.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $151.75 and a one year high of $231.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.01 and a 200 day moving average of $165.11.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.26. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 6.82%.The company had revenue of $943.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. FTI Consulting’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. FTI Consulting has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.800-8.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

