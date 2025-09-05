Pacer Cash COWZ 100-Nasdaq 100 Rotator ETF (QQWZ) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on September 10th

Pacer Cash COWZ 100-Nasdaq 100 Rotator ETF (NASDAQ:QQWZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0086 per share on Wednesday, September 10th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This is a 147.1% increase from Pacer Cash COWZ 100-Nasdaq 100 Rotator ETF’s previous dividend of $0.0034702.

Pacer Cash COWZ 100-Nasdaq 100 Rotator ETF Stock Performance

QQWZ opened at $23.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 million and a PE ratio of 33.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.26. Pacer Cash COWZ 100-Nasdaq 100 Rotator ETF has a one year low of $19.91 and a one year high of $23.99.

Get Pacer Cash COWZ 100-Nasdaq 100 Rotator ETF alerts:

About Pacer Cash COWZ 100-Nasdaq 100 Rotator ETF

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Pacer Funds Trust – Pacer Cash COWZ 100-Nasdaq 100 Rotator ETF is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Pacer Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of global region. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in momentum stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Cash COWZ 100-Nasdaq 100 Rotator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Cash COWZ 100-Nasdaq 100 Rotator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.