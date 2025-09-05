Pacer Cash COWZ 100-Nasdaq 100 Rotator ETF (QQWZ) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on September 10th

Pacer Cash COWZ 100-Nasdaq 100 Rotator ETF (NASDAQ:QQWZ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0086 per share on Wednesday, September 10th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This is a 147.1% increase from Pacer Cash COWZ 100-Nasdaq 100 Rotator ETF’s previous dividend of $0.0034702.
Pacer Cash COWZ 100-Nasdaq 100 Rotator ETF Stock Performance
QQWZ opened at $23.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 million and a PE ratio of 33.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.26. Pacer Cash COWZ 100-Nasdaq 100 Rotator ETF has a one year low of $19.91 and a one year high of $23.99.
About Pacer Cash COWZ 100-Nasdaq 100 Rotator ETF
