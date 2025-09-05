3M Company $MMM is Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 429,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares during the period. 3M comprises 3.1% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $63,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 1.1% in the first quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 0.5% during the first quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 16,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in 3M by 0.8% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 9,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warwick Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 2.3% during the first quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,573 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at 3M

In other news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 3,477 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $523,740.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,763.43. This trade represents a 57.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christian T. Goralski, Jr. sold 6,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $925,859.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,522. This trade represents a 68.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Citigroup upped their price objective on 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $167.00 price objective on 3M in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Barclays set a $170.00 price target on 3M in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.10.

3M Stock Up 2.2%

MMM opened at $155.42 on Friday. 3M Company has a 12 month low of $121.98 and a 12 month high of $164.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $82.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.64.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. 3M had a return on equity of 96.48% and a net margin of 16.01%.The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M Company will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.61%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

