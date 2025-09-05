Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF Plans Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:QQQY)

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.1889 per share on Friday, September 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th.

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of QQQY stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.93. Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF has a 12 month low of $22.70 and a 12 month high of $36.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF stock. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000. ORG Partners LLC owned 0.21% of Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF Company Profile

The Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Option Income ETF (QQQY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by actively placing bullish bets on the Nasdaq-100 Index through a 0DTE put option writing strategy.

