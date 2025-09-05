PriceSmart, Inc. $PSMT Shares Sold by Nitorum Capital L.P.

Nitorum Capital L.P. cut its stake in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,966 shares during the period. PriceSmart makes up 3.0% of Nitorum Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Nitorum Capital L.P.’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $21,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 24.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 19.3% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 6.7% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 119.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 16.4% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PriceSmart

In other news, EVP Francisco Velasco sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $58,470.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 77,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,282,399.48. This trade represents a 0.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Trading Up 1.2%

PSMT opened at $109.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.19 and its 200-day moving average is $100.21. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.25 and a 52-week high of $114.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Analysts expect that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSMT

PriceSmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.