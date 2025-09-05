Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE Shares Bought by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 208.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,040 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange makes up about 2.5% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. owned about 0.05% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $50,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 491.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,433,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345,388 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,121,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,173,000 after buying an additional 5,204,309 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at $575,383,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 113.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,943,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,230,000 after buying an additional 3,165,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 24,394.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,264,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,906,700,000 after buying an additional 2,255,507 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on ICE shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.92.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of ICE opened at $174.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $99.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.29 and a fifty-two week high of $189.35.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.92%.Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.33, for a total transaction of $686,570.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 46,293 shares in the company, valued at $8,255,430.69. This represents a 7.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Duriya M. Farooqui sold 2,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $363,100.24. Following the sale, the director owned 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,083.66. The trade was a 12.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,830 shares of company stock worth $41,668,789 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

