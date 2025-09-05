Pollen Street Group (LON:POLN) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Pollen Street Group Limited (LON:POLN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 896 ($12.04) and last traded at GBX 892 ($11.98), with a volume of 20741 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 892 ($11.98).
Pollen Street Group Stock Down 0.7%
The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 823.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 772.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £533.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,124.37 and a beta of 0.22.
Pollen Street Group Company Profile
Pollen Street was founded in 2013. It is a listed alternative asset manager dedicated to the financial and business services sectors. Pollen Street has complementary activities in managing third-party assets (as an asset manager) and on-balance sheet investments (as an investment company), delivering growth through dedicated private equity and credit strategies.
