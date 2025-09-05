Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Purchases 92,760 Shares of The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its position in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 165.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 148,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 92,760 shares during the period. Progressive comprises about 2.1% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $42,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Pines Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Progressive by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in Progressive by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 3,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 30,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.12, for a total value of $7,423,399.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 506,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,741,523.40. This represents a 5.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 8,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.18, for a total value of $2,017,201.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 39,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,767,027.20. The trade was a 17.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,010 shares of company stock worth $34,547,699. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

Progressive stock opened at $248.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Corporation has a 52 week low of $228.54 and a 52 week high of $292.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $248.38 and a 200-day moving average of $265.72.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.45. Progressive had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.66%.The company had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Progressive’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PGR. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Evercore ISI downgraded Progressive from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Progressive from $281.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Progressive from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.18.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

