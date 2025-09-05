Cannae Holdings, Inc. $CNNE Holdings Reduced by Nitorum Capital L.P.

Nitorum Capital L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,610,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,319 shares during the quarter. Cannae makes up 4.1% of Nitorum Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Nitorum Capital L.P.’s holdings in Cannae were worth $29,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 33,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 228,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cannae during the 1st quarter valued at $6,270,000. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new position in Cannae in the 1st quarter worth $2,633,000. Finally, Carronade Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Cannae by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Carronade Capital Management LP now owns 2,874,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,190 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Cannae from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cannae currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Cannae Price Performance

NYSE:CNNE opened at $18.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.08. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.91 and a 52 week high of $22.36.

Cannae Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Cannae’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Cannae’s payout ratio is -7.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cannae news, Director Frank R. Martire sold 26,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $487,989.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Further Reading

