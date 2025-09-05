655,600 Shares in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited $OSW Bought by Nitorum Capital L.P.

Nitorum Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 655,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,008,000. OneSpaWorld makes up 1.5% of Nitorum Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Nitorum Capital L.P. owned about 0.63% of OneSpaWorld at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in OneSpaWorld by 566.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,448,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,931 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 22.2% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 41,840.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 16,736 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 88,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 28,857 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 473,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after acquiring an additional 18,207 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

OneSpaWorld Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of OneSpaWorld stock opened at $22.13 on Friday. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $23.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 1.32.

OneSpaWorld Dividend Announcement

OneSpaWorld ( NASDAQ:OSW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. OneSpaWorld had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $240.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. OneSpaWorld has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. OneSpaWorld’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Insider Transactions at OneSpaWorld

In other news, Director Glenn Fusfield sold 23,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $498,612.12. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 151,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,274,304.43. The trade was a 13.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 31,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $675,529.51. Following the transaction, the director owned 332,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,171,010.55. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 238,263 shares of company stock worth $5,250,920. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on OSW. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of OneSpaWorld in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of OneSpaWorld from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of OneSpaWorld from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, OneSpaWorld presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

Get Our Latest Report on OSW

About OneSpaWorld

(Free Report)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.