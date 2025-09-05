Ithaca Energy (LON:ITH) Stock Price Down 5.3% – Time to Sell?

Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH – Get Free Report) traded down 5.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 182.80 ($2.46) and last traded at GBX 188.20 ($2.53). 12,277,204 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 631% from the average session volume of 1,679,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 198.80 ($2.67).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Ithaca Energy in a report on Tuesday.
Ithaca Energy Trading Up 1.1%
About Ithaca Energy
Ithaca Energy is a leading UK independent exploration and production company focused on the UK North Sea with a strong track record of material value creation. In recent years, the Company has been focused on growing its portfolio of assets through both organic investment programmes and acquisitions and has seen a period of significant M&A driven growth centred upon two transformational acquisitions.
