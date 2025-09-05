TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (TKO) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 15th

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.76 per share on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This is a 100.0% increase from TKO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

TKO Group has a payout ratio of 28.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TKO Group to earn $3.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.3%.

Get TKO Group alerts:

TKO Group Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of TKO Group stock opened at $190.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.75. The company has a market cap of $37.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.62 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. TKO Group has a 1 year low of $113.16 and a 1 year high of $194.76.

Insider Activity at TKO Group

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.06). TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 5.40%.The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TKO Group will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nick Khan sold 45,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $7,715,597.76. Following the transaction, the director owned 156,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,732,305.08. This represents a 22.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,206 shares of company stock worth $10,993,180. Corporate insiders own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TKO Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TKO Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in TKO Group by 425.0% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in TKO Group by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in TKO Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in TKO Group by 840.0% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

About TKO Group

(Get Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.