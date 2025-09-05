Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Plans $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the bank on Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 18th.

Synovus Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 28.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Synovus Financial to earn $5.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $52.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.27. Synovus Financial has a 1-year low of $35.94 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $592.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.89 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Synovus Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

