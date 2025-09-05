Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 16th

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th.

Horace Mann Educators has a dividend payout ratio of 31.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Horace Mann Educators to earn $4.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.2%.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Horace Mann Educators Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HMN opened at $46.95 on Friday. Horace Mann Educators has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Insider Activity at Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.45. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $302.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $211,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 302,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,775,113.40. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Donald M. Carley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $160,790.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 22,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,906.48. The trade was a 13.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $815,340 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Horace Mann Educators

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the first quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 55.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 11,954 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 69.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Horace Mann Educators

(Get Free Report)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.