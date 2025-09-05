Worley Limited Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) to Issue Dividend of $0.13

Worley Limited Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.1295 per share on Thursday, October 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 267.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th.
Worley Trading Down 12.4%
OTCMKTS:WYGPY opened at $8.75 on Friday. Worley has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day moving average is $8.46.
About Worley
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Worley
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Why Marvell’s 19% Drop Could Be a Big Buy-the-Dip Opportunity
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Daqo New Energy: Solar Monopoly Launches $100M Buyback
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Affirm Crushes Earnings Expectations, Turns Bears into Believers
Receive News & Ratings for Worley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.