Worley Limited Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) to Issue Dividend of $0.13

Worley Limited Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:WYGPY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.1295 per share on Thursday, October 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 267.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th.

Worley Trading Down 12.4%

OTCMKTS:WYGPY opened at $8.75 on Friday. Worley has a 12 month low of $6.59 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day moving average is $8.46.

About Worley

Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, supply chain management, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services.

