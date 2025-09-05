National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) Upgraded by Zacks Research to Hold Rating

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NCMI. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wedbush set a $7.00 price target on shares of National CineMedia and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.90.

NASDAQ:NCMI opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $402.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.48 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.32. National CineMedia has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $7.60.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $51.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.45 million. National CineMedia had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. National CineMedia has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National CineMedia will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Maria Vg Woods sold 9,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $43,563.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 111,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,205.72. The trade was a 7.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in National CineMedia by 502.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,237 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in National CineMedia in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in National CineMedia in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 137.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 8,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

