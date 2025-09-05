Short Interest in Coats Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) Rises By 311.4%

Coats Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 213,100 shares, anincreaseof311.4% from the July 31st total of 51,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.0 days.

Coats Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CGGGF opened at $1.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1.05. Coats Group has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $1.35.

About Coats Group

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial sewing threads worldwide. The company provides threads, yarns, zips, trims, composites, and fabrics for use in apparel, such as children's wear, denims, intimate and underwear, ladieswear, leather wear, menswear, sports and activewear, and workwear & uniforms; handbags, luggage, bags, and fashion accessories; dress and casual, protective, and sports footwear; home textiles, mattress and beddings, outdoor goods, and sporting goods; cut protection, fire services, healthcare PPE, industrial thermal, and military purposes; automotive, marine, and tyre cord applications; telecoms and energy cables; and tea bags, and medical and filtration purpose.

