Short Interest in Coats Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) Rises By 311.4%

Coats Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 213,100 shares, anincreaseof311.4% from the July 31st total of 51,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.0 days.
Coats Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CGGGF opened at $1.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1.05. Coats Group has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $1.35.
About Coats Group
