Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Director Sells $771,720.00 in Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) Director Bruce Cozadd sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.62, for a total transaction of $771,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 429,973 shares in the company, valued at $55,303,127.26. This represents a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $128.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.24. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 52 week low of $95.49 and a 52 week high of $148.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.08.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($8.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.61) by ($2.64). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.30 earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.800-5.600 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 16.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have commented on JAZZ. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.67.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.
