Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF) Declares Dividend of $0.70

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share on Friday, October 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th.
Hengan International Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:HEGIF opened at $2.98 on Friday. Hengan International Group has a 1 year low of $2.37 and a 1 year high of $3.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average of $2.72.
Hengan International Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hengan International Group
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Why Marvell’s 19% Drop Could Be a Big Buy-the-Dip Opportunity
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Daqo New Energy: Solar Monopoly Launches $100M Buyback
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Affirm Crushes Earnings Expectations, Turns Bears into Believers
Receive News & Ratings for Hengan International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hengan International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.