Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF) Declares Dividend of $0.70

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.70 per share on Friday, October 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th.

Hengan International Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HEGIF opened at $2.98 on Friday. Hengan International Group has a 1 year low of $2.37 and a 1 year high of $3.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average of $2.72.

Get Hengan International Group alerts:

Hengan International Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and disposable toilet brush, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

Receive News & Ratings for Hengan International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hengan International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.