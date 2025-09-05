Short Interest in Cellnex Telecom SA – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Decreases By 72.2%

Cellnex Telecom SA – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,500 shares, adropof72.2% from the July 31st total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cellnex Telecom Trading Up 0.5%

OTCMKTS CLLNY opened at $17.37 on Friday. Cellnex Telecom has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $20.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.34 and its 200-day moving average is $18.43.

Cellnex Telecom Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a $0.0174 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 18.0%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Cellnex Telecom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Cellnex Telecom Company Profile

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Austria, Denmark, Spain, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and Switzerland. It operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services.

