ASA Gold and Precious Metals (NYSE:ASA) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 30,460 Shares

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 30,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.88 per share, with a total value of $1,184,284.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 4,202,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,396,116. The trade was a 0.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 70,108 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.64 per share, with a total value of $2,708,973.12.
- On Monday, August 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 7,520 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.51 per share, with a total value of $274,555.20.
- On Friday, August 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 4,620 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.97 per share, with a total value of $166,181.40.
- On Thursday, August 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 610 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.05 per share, with a total value of $21,380.50.
- On Tuesday, August 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 9,943 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.99 per share, with a total value of $337,962.57.
- On Monday, August 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,600 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.46 per share, with a total value of $55,136.00.
- On Friday, August 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 10,000 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.53 per share, with a total value of $345,300.00.
- On Thursday, August 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 8,310 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.89 per share, with a total value of $281,625.90.
- On Wednesday, August 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 1,836 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.11 per share, with a total value of $64,461.96.
- On Tuesday, August 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 354,169 shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.39 per share, with a total value of $12,534,040.91.
ASA Gold and Precious Metals Trading Down 1.0%
Shares of NYSE:ASA opened at $38.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.85. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.20.
Institutional Trading of ASA Gold and Precious Metals
About ASA Gold and Precious Metals
ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.
