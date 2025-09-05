Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Insider Sells $12,512,070.00 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) insider David Glazer sold 81,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total transaction of $12,512,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 431,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,602,675.43. This trade represents a 15.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of PLTR opened at $156.14 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $190.00. The company has a market capitalization of $370.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 520.48, a PEG ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.55 and a 200 day moving average of $124.44.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,479 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 8.2% in the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 25,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 14.5% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 32,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler set a $182.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price target (up previously from $158.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.61.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

