Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Insider Sells $12,512,070.00 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) insider David Glazer sold 81,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total transaction of $12,512,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 431,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,602,675.43. This trade represents a 15.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Palantir Technologies Trading Up 0.8%
Shares of PLTR opened at $156.14 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $190.00. The company has a market capitalization of $370.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 520.48, a PEG ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.55 and a 200 day moving average of $124.44.
Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler set a $182.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price target (up previously from $158.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.61.
Read Our Latest Research Report on PLTR
Palantir Technologies Company Profile
Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Palantir Technologies
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Affirm Crushes Earnings Expectations, Turns Bears into Believers
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Analysts See Big Upside for These 3 Retail Stocks
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Buy the Dip? GitLab’s Bullish Case Outweighs the Bears
Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.