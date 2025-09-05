Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Director Anthony Lee Sells 66,000 Shares of Stock

Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Lee sold 66,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.74, for a total value of $8,100,840.00. Following the sale, the director owned 275,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,783,939.52. This trade represents a 19.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Roblox Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of RBLX opened at $129.96 on Friday. Roblox Corporation has a 1-year low of $37.50 and a 1-year high of $150.59. The company has a market capitalization of $83.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.88 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.13.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.04). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 372.96% and a negative net margin of 23.67%.The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Roblox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on RBLX shares. Wolfe Research raised Roblox from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on Roblox from $77.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $123.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Roblox from $76.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Roblox by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Roblox by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 460,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,629,000 after purchasing an additional 119,942 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Roblox by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Roblox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,055,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in Roblox in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

