Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) Insider Matthew Comyn Sells 8,763 Shares

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Comyn sold 8,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$169.82, for a total transaction of A$1,488,132.66.

Matthew Comyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 14th, Matthew Comyn sold 20,490 shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$168.38, for a total transaction of A$3,450,106.20.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $278.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.94.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Increases Dividend

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 155.0%. This is a boost from Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s previous Final dividend of $2.50. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s payout ratio is presently 82.74%.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.

