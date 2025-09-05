Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) Insider Matthew Comyn Sells 8,763 Shares

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Comyn sold 8,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$169.82, for a total transaction of A$1,488,132.66.
Matthew Comyn also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 14th, Matthew Comyn sold 20,490 shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$168.38, for a total transaction of A$3,450,106.20.
The stock has a market capitalization of $278.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.94.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.
