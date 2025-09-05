Charles Collier Sells 14,361 Shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) insider Charles Collier sold 14,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total value of $1,393,878.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,412. The trade was a 98.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Charles Collier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 4th, Charles Collier sold 10,269 shares of Roku stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,018,068.66.

On Friday, August 22nd, Charles Collier sold 10,269 shares of Roku stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $975,555.00.

On Monday, July 21st, Charles Collier sold 212,559 shares of Roku stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $20,193,105.00.

On Tuesday, June 17th, Charles Collier sold 3,590 shares of Roku stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $305,150.00.

Roku Stock Performance

Roku stock opened at $97.15 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.43 and a 52 week high of $104.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.31, a PEG ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roku

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.23. Roku had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.40%.The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Roku has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roku by 125.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROKU. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Roku from $65.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Roku from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Roku from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Roku from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.96.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

