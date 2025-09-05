CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research lowered shares of CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

CF has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $81.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays raised CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $100.00 price target on CF Industries and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on CF Industries from $103.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $84.18 on Wednesday. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $67.34 and a 1-year high of $104.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.95.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. CF Industries had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 20.19%.The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CF Industries will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In other news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total transaction of $1,002,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 87,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,812,522.29. The trade was a 10.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Industries

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CF. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in CF Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

