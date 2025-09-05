Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.
Patria Investments Price Performance
PAX opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.33 million, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.45. Patria Investments has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $14.52.
Patria Investments Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.14%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patria Investments
Patria Investments Company Profile
Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Patria Investments
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Affirm Crushes Earnings Expectations, Turns Bears into Believers
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Analysts See Big Upside for These 3 Retail Stocks
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Buy the Dip? GitLab’s Bullish Case Outweighs the Bears
Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.