Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Patria Investments Price Performance

PAX opened at $13.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.33 million, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.45. Patria Investments has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $14.52.

Patria Investments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patria Investments

Patria Investments Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TT Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Patria Investments by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. TT Capital Management LLC now owns 88,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 12,850 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Patria Investments by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Patria Investments by 1,721.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 55,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 52,393 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Patria Investments by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 149,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 81,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,624,000. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

