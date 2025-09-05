Heartflow (NASDAQ:HTFL) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Heartflow (NASDAQ:HTFL – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Heartflow in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Heartflow in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Heartflow in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Heartflow to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Heartflow in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

HTFL opened at $34.08 on Wednesday. Heartflow has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $36.68.

We have pioneered the use of software and AI to deliver a more accurate and clinically effective non-invasive solution for diagnosing and managing coronary artery disease (“CAD”), a leading cause of death worldwide. As of March 31, 2025, our Heartflow Platform has been used to assess CAD in more than 400,000 patients, including 132,000 in 2024 alone.

