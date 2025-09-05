Insider Selling: Informatica (NYSE:INFA) Director Sells 70,212 Shares of Stock

Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) Director Gerald Held sold 70,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $1,750,385.16. Following the sale, the director owned 198,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,205.85. This represents a 26.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of INFA opened at $24.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of -619.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.51. Informatica Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.65 and a 1-year high of $28.14.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $407.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.76 million. Informatica had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 4.64%. Informatica’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Informatica Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Informatica by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 9,846 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Informatica by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 398,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,322,000 after acquiring an additional 117,446 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Informatica by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 228,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after acquiring an additional 119,691 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Informatica by 987.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 81,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Informatica by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,096,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,432,000 after acquiring an additional 353,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

INFA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Informatica in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Informatica from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $25.00 price objective on Informatica in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Informatica from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Informatica from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Informatica has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

