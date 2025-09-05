Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 6,153 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,153 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.62% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $135,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Napa Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Napa Wealth Management now owns 749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MDY stock opened at $600.07 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $458.82 and a one year high of $624.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $581.87 and its 200 day moving average is $553.93. The company has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.