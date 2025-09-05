Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. $AN

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 777,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,939 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 2.06% of AutoNation worth $125,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 762.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on AN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AutoNation from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AutoNation from $209.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Stephens boosted their target price on AutoNation from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on AutoNation from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on AutoNation from $230.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.25.

AutoNation Stock Performance

Shares of AN stock opened at $225.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.89. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.33 and a 52-week high of $226.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $206.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $5.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 2.31%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

About AutoNation

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

See Also

