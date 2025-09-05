Banque Transatlantique SA Takes $246,000 Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. $EPAM

Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,579 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 37.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,569,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $602,674,000 after acquiring an additional 965,089 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,270,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $383,267,000 after acquiring an additional 89,418 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 98.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,628,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $274,923,000 after acquiring an additional 809,423 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,280,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 2,332.9% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 729,877 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $123,232,000 after purchasing an additional 699,877 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EPAM shares. TD Cowen upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on EPAM Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Cowen upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.25.

EPAM Systems Trading Down 3.4%

NYSE:EPAM opened at $168.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.15 and a 1 year high of $269.00.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 7.91%.EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. EPAM Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.960-11.120 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.980-3.060 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EPAM Systems

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.