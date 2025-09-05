Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 166,799 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. $AWI

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,029,435 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 166,799 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $145,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AWI. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 652.3% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Loop Capital set a $190.00 price target on Armstrong World Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target (up previously from $158.00) on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.13.

Armstrong World Industries Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:AWI opened at $197.13 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.14 and a 12-month high of $198.64. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $181.39 and a 200-day moving average of $158.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.34. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 18.95%.The company had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Armstrong World Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 18.20%.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of ceiling and wall solutions in the Americas. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers mineral fiber, fiberglass wool, metal, wood, felt, wood fiber, and glass-reinforced-gypsum; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings, walls, and facades for use in commercial settings; and manufactures ceiling suspension system (grid) products.

