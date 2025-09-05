Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 586,966 Shares of COPT Defense Properties $CDP

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,834,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586,966 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.06% of COPT Defense Properties worth $186,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDP. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 321.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 9,030.4% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in COPT Defense Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in COPT Defense Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.60.

COPT Defense Properties stock opened at $30.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.18 and a 200-day moving average of $27.41. COPT Defense Properties has a one year low of $23.92 and a one year high of $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.93.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. COPT Defense Properties had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $175.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. COPT Defense Properties has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.660-0.680 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.690 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.31%.

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

